The man shot to death by police in Hastings had stabbed someone earlier in the day at a group home, according to investigators.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, when the suspect was spotted walking in the 1500 block of Walnut Street, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

"At one point during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man," a BCA statement read. The man died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or disclosed what danger he posed to officers.

The events leading to the shooting were set in motion when Hastings police began investigating a stabbing at a group home about 3:40 p.m., the BCA said.

Emergency dispatch audio said the victim suffered a small puncture wound to a leg and was declining medical attention. The audio placed the group home in the 1200 block of Sibley Street, home to the nonprofit Spirit Recovery Center, which helps people battling alcoholism and other difficulties.

The suspect, described by officers on the call as being in his early 20s, donned a black jacket while police tracked him walking along various streets, according to dispatch audio leading up to the gunfire.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller to 911 said the suspect was near 15th Street W. and Hwy. 61. Two officers quickly located him walking on Walnut.

"Mom says he's been assaultive to officers before, as in spitting on them," one officer said in an emergency dispatch.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" one officer screamed at 6:19 p.m., the audio revealed.

Moments later, an officer reported that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and soon after lacked a pulse.

The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras, and their squad cars also had dash-mounted cameras.

"The BCA's investigation is in its very early stages," the agency's statement cautioned. "More information will be made available, including the names of the officers, once initial interviews are complete."

The circumstances of the stabbing are being investigated by Hastings police.