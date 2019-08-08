A man appeared before a judge Thursday on charges that his unattended hot stove started a fire in his van outside a Walmart in Fridley that spread to another van and killed a 6-year-old girl and severely burned her older sister.

Roberto Hipolito, 70, of Long Beach, Calif., appeared in Anoka County District court on charges of second-degree manslaughter and negligent fire in connection with the blaze Tuesday morning outside the store in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

Hipolito remains jailed as bail was set at $100,000. Judge Dyanna Street also ordered him to surrender his passport. Hipolito is due back in court on Sept. 5.

"Our hearts are with the family of these children and to the child who remains in critical condition," Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in a statement. "While we cannot undo the carelessness that led to this tragedy, we can pursue justice and demand accountability."

Six-year-old Ty'rah White died Tuesday night while being treated at HCMC. Her 9-year-old sister, Taraji, remained in critical condition Thursday morning, an HCMC spokeswoman said.

At a news conference Thursday, burn surgeon Dr. Fred Endorf said Ty'rah died from smoke inhalation and burns on more than 60 percent of her body, calling it "one of the worst cases I've ever seen." Taraji's biggest challenge is smoke inhalation, with second-degree burns on five percent of her body.

Roberto Hipolito

The daughters of 33-year-old Essie McKenzie, of Coon Rapids, were alone in the van for 45 minutes to an hour as their mother shopped in the store, said Fridley Police Lt. Jim Mork.

The Sheriff's Office is referring the case to the county's Child Protective Services "because the children were left in the van for quite some time," said Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Douglas. McKenzie has one other child, 11-year-old son Terrell, who was out of state at the time with his grandmother, the mother said on a fundraising page started online by the family.

Mork said the girls might have been sleeping at the time and added that leaving children of that age alone in a vehicle is not against the law.

The van occupied by the children is part of a fleet owned by Universal Transit Services, based in Champlin. Company owner Emiru Hika said McKenzie was a driver for him until July 25 and was not supposed to be using the vehicle.

The charges say Hipolito admitted to authorities that he was using a stove near the van, which had North Carolina plates, to cook that morning while parked outside the store and then placed it in the back of the vehicle. He said he and his wife had slept in the vehicle overnight in the parking lot.

Walmart's corporate policy allows overnight recreational vehicle parking but permission is granted on a store-by-store basis, according to a website independent of the retailer that publishes a directory. An employee of the Fridley store said Thursday morning that they don't allow overnight parking for any vehicles.

Hot stove, pillows, blankets

Video surveillance from moments before Tuesday's blaze showed Hipolito cooking on the stove as it sat on the pavement behind the van.

"After cooking, and without significant time to allow the stove to cool, [Hipolito] puts the stove in the rear of the vehicle," the criminal complaint read.

Hipolito told law enforcement that he tossed pillows and blankets in where the stove was located and then drove the van to a closer parking spot, the charges continued.

Hipolito said he then went in the store, and the fire began within minutes.

As firefighters were dousing the flames, the charges read, McKenzie "ran out of the store screaming that her kids were in one of the vehicles."

Hipolito's wife fled from the vehicle unharmed and tried to remove belongings, but the flames were too intense, the complaint read. A car on the other side of their van also suffered fire damage.