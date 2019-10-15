Somebody set off an explosive device in a garbage can at the Albertville Premium Outlets Friday night and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are trying to find out who did it.

The explosion occurred about 8:40 p.m. and damaged a garbage can outside the Nike Factory store and caused slight damage to the exterior of the store just off Interstate 94 in Albertville, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses described seeing a flash and then hearing an explosion in the garbage can, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured.

State and local authorities also are joining the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-682-1162.