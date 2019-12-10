Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot Sunday in an apartment near Portland and Franklin avenues in south Minneapolis.

Troy DeWayne Brant, 48, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the fourplex in the 2000 block of Portland Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While “no one is in custody at this time,” said police spokesman John Elder, “the investigation is going well.” Elder declined to elaborate.

Officers were alerted to the gunfire in the block by ShotSpotter technology about 8:30 p.m. and soon located the man, who was dead at the scene.