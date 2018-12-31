Police in Menomonie, Wis., responding to a call about a disturbance found a man dead and say his death is “suspicious.”

Few other details about the man’s death have been released, but police don’t believe the death was random, said Cmdr. Rick Hollister in a news release.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 15th Street SE. around 3:15 p.m. Police found the man and paramedics attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful, Hollister said.

Another man inside the residence was detained and is being questioned as part of the investigation.

“This incident is being treated as a suspicious death,” Hollister said. “The crime scene is not a random act.”

The names of the victim and the man being questioned have not been released.

Anyone with information can call Menomonie Police Department Detective Kelly Pollock at 715-232-2198.