"The Good Fight," the under-appreciated spinoff of "The Good Wife," is best known for its political jabs, particularly the ones aimed at President Donald Trump. But it's also willing to engage in some Looney Tunes.

From time to time in the third season, which premieres March 14 on CBS All Access, cast members will break into song. That includes newcomer Michael Sheen ("Frost/Nixon") whose character, an immoral troublemaker with more than a little in common with Roger Stone, will tackle The Jackson 5's "I'll Be There."

But the most anticipated number should be Prince's "Raspberry Beret," performed by Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

"I never thought we’d be singing a Prince duet on television, but there you have it," said McDonald, a six-time Tony winner, while promoting the drama late last week in Los Angeles.

In the scene, the rival attorneys find, much to their surprise, that they both adore the late Minnesota legend.

"Well, it's really an excuse so Audra and I can sing," said Baranski, who has two Tonys of her own and a whopping 15 Emmy nominations.

Since his death, Prince's music has been used in a number of TV series including "Empire," and "Black-ish."