U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed a national conference of prosecutors in Minneapolis Monday, previewing a tougher approach to violent crime and immigration from the Trump administration while vowing not to make law enforcement’s job “more difficult than it already is.”

In wide-ranging remarks, Sessions drew on local examples to make his case for a renewed approach to violent crime, drawing occasional applause from an audience of more than 250 people attending the summer meeting of the National District Attorneys Association.

Sessions pointed to a six-year rise in violent crime in Minneapolis, citing local police figures, and a surge in gunfire reports compiled by St. Paul police. A former U.S. attorney in Alabama, Sessions said he will be demanding a “substantial increase in federal gun crime prosecutions.”

“Capitulating to this trend is not an option for America, [and] it’s not an option for us,” Sessions said.

Sessions spoke at a luncheon where Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman also formally assumed the presidency of the national group. Before Sessions spoke, Freeman took the stage and pledged to help diversify the ranks of the country’s prosecutors, saying that in his office, 60 percent of the trial lawyers are women and 20 percent are people of color.

“Frankly, we need to make sure our members look like and reflect the citizens that we serve,” Freeman said.

Sessions’ speech was the only portion of the meeting open to the public. Campus sex assault and sex trafficking are key themes of the summit, which began Sunday.

A spokesman said Sessions would also meet with supervisors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis and later convene a “working lunch” with the heads of multiple local federal law enforcement agencies.

Twitter: @smontemayor