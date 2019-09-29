Sam Renner has never known what starting the Big Ten with a win is like. Until now.

The redshirt senior defensive tackle shared earlier this week how the past couple of seasons the Gophers rode their high horses from 3-0 nonconference starts only to have conference play knock them to the ground immediately. This season, the Gophers were being more careful, on the watch for any low-hanging branches that could impede their trot to a good season.

That mentality shift worked, as the Gophers beat Purdue 38-31 on Saturday to start the Big Ten at 1-0 for the first time since 2014. Plus, they’re one of just 18 undefeated teams left in the FBS, riding a 4-0 record.

“It’s special,” sophomore receiver Rashod Bateman said. “It just sets the bar high for us. We’ve just got to keep going each week and just prepare for the next game.”

Many probably didn’t envision the Gophers being in this position ahead of the season. And the Gophers are very aware of that slight.

Coach P.J. Fleck shared comments from a Purdue player ahead of the game, words he felt underestimated his team. According to the Journal Gazette, Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes called his team’s loss to the Gophers last season the worst in coach Jeff Brohm’s tenure. The story also quoted him as saying Purdue could have blown the Gophers out of the water if the Boilermakers had just played harder.

Fleck wanted his players to understand what the conference’s perception of them is — and how winning is the easiest way to change that.

“We’re just going to have to continue to earn it every week,” sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “And we know how we believe in ourselves. And that’s all that matters. Doesn’t matter what other people believe about us.”

So far, though, the Gophers haven’t put together a commanding victory. The first three were all fourth-quarter comebacks against an FCS squad and two Group of Five opponents.

While the offense had the ball with the lead to end the game at Purdue and showcased a near-perfect outing from Morgan and the receiving corps, other facets weren’t as strong. For example, the defense allowed an 18-point halftime lead to become a one-touchdown affair, mostly from missed tackles.

“I didn’t like the 99-yard drive,” Fleck said of one of Purdue’s fourth-quarter scores. “We were horrible on third down on the last drive. We didn’t tackle very well on the outside. That’ll be addressed this week with the corner position. We had numerous opportunities to get off the field, especially on a fourth down.”

The Gophers allowed the Boilermakers to convert seven of 16 third downs and both of their fourth downs. The run game, despite being a touted strength, has yet to really kick-start, producing one of the worst yards-per-carry totals in the FBS at 2.6. Special teams play has also been turbulent, with several flukes, such as a dropped punt and a fumbled onside kick off a facemask.

Yet despite all of these imperfections, the Gophers are still winning — and in different fashion than the first three games. The mistakes never seem to catch up, or at least, they haven’t yet. And the Gophers don’t plan on slowing down to let that happen.

“I mean, might as well keep it rolling, right?” senior rush end Carter Coughlin said. “There’s no point in taking an ‘L’ on the schedule. … Next game, we can make it 5-0 and just keep it rolling.”