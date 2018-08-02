Powderhorn and Uptown Art Fairs

Two of the summer's biggest art fairs hit Minneapolis this weekend, with free Metro Transit passes available for visitors. Powderhorn boasts more than 200 artists and 20 food vendors to choose from, and is situated around the lake in Powderhorn Park. Catch winners from last year, like the 2017 best in show for photography, Terry McDaniel. Artists will exhibit work in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and more. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. ppna.org/powderhorn-art-fair) Not far from Powderhorn is the Uptown Art Fair, now in its 55th year, taking place in the heart of Uptown at Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue S. More than 350 artists will fill the streets. Be sure to check out the new Horizon Academy Youth Art Fair, too. (Noon-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. uptownminneapolis.com)

alicia eler