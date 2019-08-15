Iranian Culture Week

Minnesota’s Iranian-American community presents the Twin Cities’ first Iranian Culture Week, a weeklong celebration Aug. 18-25 featuring art exhibitions, live music, lectures and Q&A sessions. Highlights include Shahrazad Ahmadi’s lecture “Intertwined Histories: Migration, Politics and Culture in Iran and Iraq” (8 p.m. Mon.) and music by Niloofar Hadi Sohi (6:30 p.m. Sun., 7 Wed.). Art exhibits feature work by Nooshin Hakim, Pedram Baldari, Niccu Tafarrodi and many others, including several calligraphers. (4-8:30 p.m. Sun.; 4-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18½ Av. NE., Mpls. Free. Full schedule at irancultureweek.com)

ALICIA ELER