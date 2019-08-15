Minneapolis police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl, who relatives say hit in the foot by a wayward bullet while she slept in her bed.

A department spokesman said the suspect, Marquell Deon Johnson, 27, has been charged with carrying out a drive-by shooting and weapons possession. Police did not detail the circumstances of the arrest, which occurred on Tuesday, a day after the shooting early Monday morning at an duplex in the 2100 block of N. 4th Street.

Online jail records show Johnson was booked on Tuesday and remains jailed without bond. No initial court date had been set as of Thursday afternoon.

On the morning of the shooting, police say that Johnson drove past the duplex in the Harrison neighborhood and opened fire, apparently targeting a rival who lived in the same building. Witnesses recalled hearing seven shots, at least some of which hit the lower unit where the girl lived with her family.

An online fundraising page said that the girl, Jayda, was asleep in her bedroom when two of the bullets pierced her bedroom, with one round striking her foot and another flying inches from her head and lodging into a nearby wall. In a post on the page, her mother wrote that the family was seeking financial help for food and household items while the girl is hospitalized, as well as to buy Jayda a new bed and bedding.

In an unrelated incident, authorities on Thursday announced murder charges in the July 19 slaying of Quay Felton, 16, who was gunned down on a North Side block. The suspected shooter, Shannon Blackman, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and remained in the county jail Thursday on $1 million bond.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.