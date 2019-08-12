Shots fired into the back of a north Minneapolis home Monday morning struck a 5-year-old girl in the foot, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of N. 4th Street, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Officers responding to the scene tended to the girl before she was taken by ambulance to HCMC.