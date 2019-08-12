Shots fired into the back of a north Minneapolis home Monday morning struck a 5-year-old girl in the foot, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of N. 4th Street, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Officers responding to the scene tended to the girl before she was taken by ambulance to HCMC.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: Lutheran Social Services chief to lead DHS
The Latest on leadership of Minnesota's Department of Human Services (all times local):
National
Walz names Lutheran Social Service president to head DHS
Gov. Tim Walz will name a new human services commissioner Monday to lead an agency hit by turmoil amid the abrupt resignation of Commissioner Tony Lourey and other officials last month.
West Metro
Woman admits killing roommate in Bloomington sober living quarters
An electrical cord was wrapped around the victim's neck.
Local
'They seem like no-bid contracts': DFLers expose policy rift over state job-training funds
Direct funding of nonprofits calls DEED's opportunity-gap results into question.
Minneapolis
Shots fired into Minneapolis home strike girl, 5, in foot
Officers responding to the scene tended to the girl before she was taken by ambulance to HCMC.