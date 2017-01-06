Donald Trump tore into Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s lackluster ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ TV ratings on Friday morning, but the former governor of California quickly fired back.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” the “ratings machine” himself tweeted out this morning. “So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1.”

“But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” Trump concluded.

Trump is not incorrect about Arnold’s unimpressive “Celebrity Apprentice” debut, but to compare the “Expendables'” star’s first season to 2003-2004 is foolish. Television tune-in habits, content count, and technology that allows for delayed viewing are much different these 13 years later. But for the heck of it, click here for Trump’s historical “Apprentice” Nielsen numbers. They are generally quite strong.

On Monday, the new-look “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged just a 1.3 rating/4 share in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.9 million viewers overall. The prior cycle’s regular-slot Monday start put up a 2.0/6 in the main demo, and had 6.5 million viewers overall. That winter 2015 season technically previewed on a Sunday, however, which scored better numbers (2.4 and 6.8 million viewers) against less competition.