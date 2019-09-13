GAME OF THE WEEK

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State Moorhead, 6 p.m. Saturday: Minnesota Duluth (1-0), ranked No. 8 in the d2football.com poll, is looking for its 18th consecutive victory over the Dragons. The Dragons (1-0), who opened the season with a 44-20 victory over Minnesota Crookston, are coming off an 8-4 season— their most victories in 27 years.

WEEK 2 STORY LINES

• Augsburg QB Quinn Frisell, a senior from Armstrong High School, returned to the lineup last week after missing the final eight games last season because of injury. He passed for 322 yards and three TDs in the Auggies’ 36-26 victory at Ripon.

• Macalester will be looking for its third consecutive victory in its rivalry with Hamline. They have played for the Paint Bucket Trophy since 1965 and first played each other in football in 1887.

• Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 3 in Division II, plays host to Augustana on Saturday. It’s the 50th all-time meeting between the two. The Mavericks, who lead the series 26-23, have won the past eight games between the two. Minnesota State won 38-36 last year in Sioux Falls.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chris Garrett, DL, Concordia (St. Paul): A 2018 first-team All-America, the junior from Milwaukee had five tackles and 1½ sacks in a 41-17 season-opening victory over Sioux Falls.

Mack Journell, WR, Carleton: The senior from Stevens Point, Wis., had 14 receptions for a career-best 181 yards and two TDs in the Knights’ 41-0 victory over Macalester. He had 67 receptions for 675 yards in 2018.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Touchdown receptions by St. Thomas tight end Grant Slavik in the first quarter of the Tommies’ 69-3 victory over Trinity International; they were his first three touches of the game.

5 Touchdown passes — tying the school single-game record — for St. Cloud State’s Dwayne Lawhorn in a 35-12 victory over Mary.

12 Consecutive losses, dating to 1971, by Concordia (St. Paul) to Sioux Falls before the Golden Bears’ victory last week.

JOEL RIPPEL