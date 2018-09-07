More from Star Tribune
New Housley campaign ad features NHL Hall of Fame husband
Republican Karin Housley launched a campaign ad Friday that invokes her husband's hockey celebrity as she tries to close the gap in her race with Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
Local
Tina Smith calls Brett Kavanaugh 'serious threat to women's freedom'
Minnesota senator calls for Kavanaugh's defeat at news conference in St. Paul
Local
'Making a Murderer' convict can't add CD to evidence
A judge says a convict featured in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series can't supplement his appellate record with a CD his attorneys say contains exculpatory evidence.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police continue to investigate sex assault allegations against Chinese billionaire
They've declined to provide details, and will send the case to the Hennepin County Attorney