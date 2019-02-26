The Arden Hills City Council unanimously rejected Ramsey County’s request for a mediator to hash out development differences at Rice Creek Commons — the largest shovel-ready tract of land in the county.

At Monday night’s meeting, City Council members said county leaders were being evasive and not disclosing precisely what they want, including the number of homes the county now hopes to build on the 427-acre site formerly known as the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP).

“It is impossible for the City or the public to evaluate the traffic, environmental and service delivery impacts of ‘more,’” according to a letter drafted by the city addressed to Ramsey County commissioners.

Arden Hills leaders also indicated they’re not interested in abandoning the preliminary master plan approved by both sides in 2016 that calls for 1,460 housing units and a mix of corporate office, commercial and retail space.

“We have an agreement. There is an agreement that has been in place for two years,” City Council Member Fran Holmes said in a work session on Monday. “I don’t know what we would be mediating. We’ve already said 1,460 units. Period. Done.”

The city and county have been sparring over Rice Creek Commons for years.

In 2012, the city and county formed a joint development authority to oversee the redevelopment of the former Army site. The county bought the land from the federal government in 2013 and cleaned it up, but the land is in Arden Hills and any development needs city approval.

In 2016, the city and county seemed to reach a preliminary master plan agreement for a mix-used development.

Last November, Ramsey County Administrator Ryan O’Connor sent a terse letter to Arden Hills indicating the county wanted more housing than originally laid out in that preliminary master plan. There are also disputes about how much the city will contribute financially, O’Connor said. The county has already spent more than $40 million on the project.

“Density and affordable housing are core issues in building a sustainable community at Rice Creek Commons,” he said in the letter. “But Arden Hills does not appear open to negotiating these issues further.... Ramsey County and Arden Hills do not currently share the same vision for Rice Creek Commons to build an inclusive community in which all types of people are able to live, work and recreate.”

Ramsey County had asked the city to agree to mediation earlier this month.

At Monday’s work session and meeting, all five members of the Arden Hills City Council took turns criticizing the county’s negotiating tactics and what they say are unclear demands.

Council member Brenda Holden said the county has not been negotiating in good faith.

“They never want to come to the table unless they can shove it down the city’s throat,” Holden said at the work session.

Council Member Steve Scott compared Ramsey County to a professional athlete dissatisfied with his contract who chooses to sit out the season.

City leaders also expressed frustration because they feel the county is portraying the city as unwelcoming and inflexible. City Council members pointed out that Rice Creek Commons will double the size of the city, which now has about 10,000 residents. They want to control risks for existing residents, especially if the economy worsens and the development stalls after the city has spent millions on infrastructure and roads.

“The City disputes the County’s interpretation that the City views TCAAP as an inconvenience,” according to the city’s letter to the Ramsey County. “It is just the opposite. The City views this project as a valuable asset to the City and region.”