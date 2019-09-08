– All the mistakes the Gophers football team made Saturday night seemingly should have derailed any chance of victory.

And yet, the Gophers flew home from California 2-0, winning 38-35 in two overtimes thanks in part to a highlight-reel catch near the end of regulation and another terrific play from one of their best defensive players to end the game.

After both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime — in both cases, helped by opposing penalties — the Gophers were held to 6 yards on their first possession of the second OT. Michael Lantz came in and drilled a 37-yard kick in his first career field-goal attempt.

The Gophers needed a defensive stop to win the game — and they got when, on Fresno State’s first play of the second OT, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. stepped in front of a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Cam Sutton, pulling it down for a victory-sealing interception.

Morgan hooked up with Chris Autman-Bell for a touchdown on fourth-and-18 with 46 seconds left — the receiver securing the all with one foot down in the corner of the end zone — enabled the Gophers to force overtime at 28-28. Earlier on that same drive, Rashod Bateman caught an 18-yard pass from Morgan for a first down on third-and-18.

That final touchdown drive helped the Gophers overcome numerous mistakes that led to Bulldogs points. The Gophers had tied it up 21-21 on Mohamed Ibrahim’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, then forced Fresno State to its first three-and-out of the game. But on the ensuing punt, Demetrius Douglas collided into teammate Justus Harris trying to catch the ball, a muff that the Bulldogs recovered. Fresno State then went 38 yards in six plays, getting a fourth-and-1 conversion on a run from Ronnie Rivers before quarterback Jorge Reyna scored from 2 yards out on the next play.

Gophers linebacker Carter Coughlin sacked Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna on Saturday night.

That was the second consecutive Fresno State touchdown to come off a Gophers turnover. On the Gophers’ first drive of the half, quarterback Tanner Morgan fumbled trying to run on third down and the Bulldogs recovered. Reyna threw a 14-yard pass to tight end Jared Rice for a go-ahead touchdown, and running back Josh Hokit scored on a two-point conversion after the Bulldogs initially lined up for a PAT.

The Gophers jumped out to a 14-3 lead, only to see Fresno State score 10 points on drives where the Bulldogs were initially stopped on third down, only to get a first down on a Gophers penalty. A facemask penalty by Tai’yon Devers came after back-to-back Gophers sacks, and given new life, Fresno State took advantage, with Reyna finding Rivers for a 25-yard TD with 2:02 left in the first half.

Much of what ailed the Gophers in their opener against South Dakota State seemed magically resolved in their first drive. Tight end Jake Paulson worked into the passing game for back-to-back catches and 19 yards. Running backs Rodney Smith and Ibrahim combined for 20 yards on five carries.

The offensive line helped drive 75 yards down the field in 11 plays before Morgan again connected with Bateman for a 15-yard score.

But the first sign of trouble popped up toward the end of the first quarter. After Fresno State missed a 50-yard field goal wide on the prior drive, Tyler Johnson caught a 34-yard pass. It was a big play the senior receiver, who had a tough time breaking through double-coverage in the season opener. But right after, Ibrahim fumbled on the 26-yard line, giving Fresno State an opportunity.

A holding penalty on Fresno State helped negate the mistake on the following drive. But the Gophers’ offensive issues continued. Morgan endured his first sack of the night on the next drive, and later on a third-and-long, sophomore Douglas dropped what could have been a first-down pass.