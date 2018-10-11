Anthropocene

Not a day goes by without another article popping up about global warming. Capturing the consequences of this potentially catastrophic change is the goal of Nicholas de Pencier, Jennifer Baichwal and Edward Burtynsky. The trio's new project focuses on the so-called Anthropocene Epoch, in which humans now affect the Earth more than any other natural force. Offering photographs of plastics landfills in Kenya, lithium mines and salt flats in the Chilean desert, phosphor tailings in Florida and much more, their work is traveling the United States and internationally. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends Dec. 1. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Free. 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

alicia eler