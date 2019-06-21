– On Wednesday, it was Sean Poppen. On Thursday, it was Kohl Stewart.

Who will hop on the Rochester shuttle next to eat innings for the big league club? The Twins might need a pitcher from their Class AAA affiliate for a third consecutive game after Jake Odorizzi’s second-shortest outing of the season in their 4-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

While the Twins have avoided losing three consecutive games all season, an impressive achievement, they have now lost four of their last five games. And there are several reasons why. The offense has lacked bite, especially on Thursday as they mustered one run on five hits. Defensively, they committed three errors. While none led to any runs, it sure led to more pitches thrown by the Twins staff. It comes after the Twins committed 11 errors over their recently-completed nine-game homestand - and after they went through on defensive drills before Thursday’s game.

And Odorizzi, 10-3, was knocked out after four innings on Thursday, one day after Kyle Gibson lasted just 41/3 innings against Boston. Those two haven’t combined for clunkers often this season.

So the Twins have lost four of their last five games, an official slump. And everyone has had a hand in it. One thing the Twins have shown this season is that they can take a punch and punch back. How quickly they snap out of it remains to be seen.

Odorizzi was given a 1-0 lead in the first when Jorge Polanco hammered a Glenn Sparkman pitch out to right for his 11th home run. That good start was wasted as, for the second consecutive night, a Twins starter handed the lead right back.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Whit Merrifield led off the bottom of the inning with a double, a portent of trouble. Nicky Lopez followed with a single to left, putting runners on first and third for Alex Gordon.

Odorizzi fell behind 2-1 then fired five consecutive fastballs as the count ran full. The last one, however, was left over the heart of the plate, and Gordon bashed it to center for a two-run double. Gordon was later thrown out during a rundown, but Kansas City scored one more run on a RBI single by Lucas Duda.

Martin Maldonado’s RBI double to left-center in the fourth inning pushed the Royals lead to 4-1. Odorizzi was pulled after four innings and 80 pitches, as he just wasn’t as sharp as he’s been most of the season. Of his 80 pitches, Odorizzi got swinging strikes on only five of them. The Royals hit five balls off Odorizzi with an exit velocity of at least 100 miles per hour - four during their three-run first inning.

Odorizzi make some adjustments after that inning that led to softer contact, but the Twins had work to do to get back in the game.

Notice that there’s nothing about the Twins offense mentioned here. That’s because Glenn Sparkman, making just his ninth career start, rolled into the seventh inning limiting the Twins to five hits, including the Polanco home run. The Twins scored five runs off him last Saturday in a 5-4 win at Target Field.

But that was back when the Twins hit and pitched well.

Stewart, who was just called up on Thursday, entered the game in the fifth and gave the Twins four shutout innings on two hits and one strikeout. The Twins bullpen has had two days to fully reset. It’s not clear if the other facets of Twins baseball have.