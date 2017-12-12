With its refreshed look complete, Nicollet Mall will soon be getting a major new culinary landmark driven by a major local name.

Andrew Zimmern – the producer, creator and host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," and a self-described adopted Minnesotan for more than 25 years – is teaming with the Dayton's Project to debut a new food experience inside the historic site that formerly housed Macy's.

Dayton’s Food Hall & Market is expected to debut in mid-2019.

A market will be split between two floors at 700 Nicollet Mall, which was Dayton's department store for more than a century prior to Macy's. Food vendors, purveyors of goods like meats and seafood, baked items and artisanal cheese will be sprinkled throughout the 40,000-square-foot space.

Robert Montwaid, creator and co-founder of Gansevoort Market in New York City, is also a partner.

"There is so much energy around this project and this building that it's a thrill to continue Dayton's legacy by contributing innovative ideas around food," said Zimmern, who is also a chef, writer and teacher. "The Twin Cities food scene is constantly evolving, always exceeding the country's expectations of a Midwestern city, and is a marvelous amalgam of many diverse culinary cultures. This project is a great example of what I think will bring a fresh perspective and authentic cultural influences to a beloved local landmark building."

Read more about the overall Dayton's Project here.

(Top photo by Gary Manrique; rendering courtesy Gensler)