Twin Cities-based TV personality Andrew Zimmern has a new food show coming to an unlikely place, the news and politics channel MSNBC.

“What’s Eating America” premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. CT.

“We eat to live, but food is so much more than that,” Zimmern says in a trailer. “It’s actually baked into our culture and our politics.”

The five-episode series follows Zimmern around the country as he talks to people about “the most provocative social and political issues impacting voters through the lens of food,” according to the show’s website.

Topics will cover immigration, climate change, addiction, voting rights and healthcare, and the impact those issues have on food.

The first episode will be two hours long and features chef and humanitarian José Andrés

Known for the “Bizarre Foods” series on the Travel Channel, Zimmern is a proprietor of Lucky Cricket, a Chinese restaurant in St. Louis Park (1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.com).