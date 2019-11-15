Andrew Wiggins will miss Friday’s Timberwolves game against Washington as he deals with a personal matter.

Wiggins traveled to Toronto to be with family members after the recent death of his grandmother, which Wiggins’ brother Nick mentioned Thursday on Twitter.

In the tweet, Nick Wiggins thanked his professional team in Brazil for allowing him to miss time to visit family and said that his grandmother had died.

Andrew Wiggins’ status for Saturday’s home game against Houston is unclear.

Wiggins has been playing some of the best basketball of his career of late. Over his last seven games, a stretch that started with the Wolves’ first matchup against Washington, Wiggins is averaging 29.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Wolves were able to beat the Wizards on Nov. 2 without one of their best players in Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed that game serving the first of a two-game suspension for a fight with 76ers center Joel Embiid. The Wolves won that game 131-109.