– The Timberwolves will find out Tuesday evening if Western Conference coaches chose both Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns as reserves for next month’s All-Star Game.

Before Monday’s game at the same Staples Center that is site of that game, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau made a reasoned but fruitless plea for young star Andrew Wiggins.

Then Wiggins went out and made a case of his own with a 40-point performance in a frantic 126-118 the Los Angeles Clippers that was closer than it looks.

"It was amazing," Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said of Wiggins' performance. "I don’t know if I put the voodoo on him, but I told him he was going to get 40 tonight. He made me look good. I’m happy for him. He was playing spirited basketball and playing at a high level all night. It just seemed like we were in Staples Center watching young Kobe play out there."

Playing their second consecutive game without injured Butler and Jamal Crawford, the Wolves led by 10 points early in the third quarter, trailed by three just six minutes later and led again by five points with 11 minutes remaining.

They led by seven points with 1:17 left and won their second consecutive game after they survived a finish in which center Karl-Anthony Towns inexplicably threw away an in-bounds pass under his own basket that gave the Clippers the chance to tie the game with a three-pointer with 27 seconds left.

Wolves 126, L.A. Clippers 118 Wednesday: at Portland, 9 p.m. (FSN)

But Clippers star Blake Griffin returned the favor, giving the ball back with a double-dribble in the open court with 14 seconds left. He led his team with a 32-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple double.

Before it was all over, Clippers coach Doc Rivers and assistant Mike Woodson both were ejected for complaining to the officials.

By the time Towns and others shot all the free throws, Towns finished with 11 points on 1-for-7 shooting and 17 rebounds.

The score was tied at 111 with four minutes left before the Wolves scored eight of the next nine points, including Nemanja Bjelica’s clutch three-pointer that gave the Wolves a 116-112 lead with 2:40 left.

Wolves guard Jeff Teague scored the next three points — on a technical foul after Clippers assistant Sam Cassell pick up his team’s second `T’ in the final five minutes — to make it 119-112 with 1:17 left.

When Griffin responded with two free throws for his 31st and 32nd points, Teague answered with a floater from the lane to push the lead back to seven points with 57 seconds left.

He finished with 30 points, including 16 made free throws.

With Butler out these last two games because of a sore right knee, Wiggins’ 29 points were instrumental in Saturday’s resilient 115-109 victory over Toronto that stopped a two-game losing streak.

On Monday, his 40 points — seven shy of a career high — pushed the Wolves to their third victory over the Clippers in as many games this season.

“I’d like to see Wig get consideration, too,” Thibodeau said. “Sometimes players get measured statistically, when you look at guys who impact winning, the impact has been great. And that’s the most important stat there is. All three are deserving. I’d like to see Jimmy and KAT, but I’d like to see Wigs get some consideration, too.”

Wiggins’ night was his fifth career 30-point game at Staples Center. He scored 41 points against the Lakers there late last season and also has scored 36 and 30 against the Lakers, 31 and 30 against the Clippers.

When Wiggins was told of those totals in the Clippers' arena, he said: "Have I [scored 30 or more five times]? I stopped counting. Hopefully, I can keep it going."

On Monday, he reached his first 30-point game this season on a night when Towns didn’t make a field-goal attempt until his sixth attempt with 8 ½ minutes left.

Teague’s 17 free-throws attempted were a career high and until Monday, he had attempted 27 combined in his last 15 games.

The Wolves now are 12-3 when he shoots three or more free throws this season.

The teams met Monday for the third time this season, but the first time they since they played twice in three days in early December and the Wolves won twice, first at Target Center and then at Staples Center.

But something has changed between then and now.

The Clippers started winning.

Even though they played Monday’s game without injured DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari, Austin Rivers, Patrick Beverley and Jawun Evans, the Clippers had won 11 of their last 15 games.

That tied Miami and Golden State for the NBA’s best record in those last 15 games and they did it in with Rivers putting together lineup with chewing gum and baling gum because of injuries as well to Griffin and newcomer Milos Teodosic.

After starting the season 4-0, the Clippers lost 15 of their next 18 when Griffin went out injured and then put together that 11-4 record before Monday’s game.

“When the team has a lot of confidence, they play well,” Rivers said. “You probably can’t do it forever, but you can do it short term and we’ve proven that.”

It sure hasn’t hurt that veteran guard Lou Williams has played like an All Star, and on Tuesday he’ll find out if he’s one of seven reserves chosen by Western Conference coaches to play right back there in Staples Center next month.

Williams scored 20 points and made three three-pointers off the bench on a night when Wolves reserve Marcus Georges-Hunt fouled out with nearly 11 minutes left after trying to make him work for his points all night.

In his last 11 games before Monday, Williams averaged 31 points on 47.1 percent shooting and 6.1 assists, too. He also shot 43 percent from three-point range in those 11 games.

“What he’s doing is pretty spectacular,” Thibodeau said. “He deserves a lot of credit. He was more of a mid-range guy for a long time. Now he has added the three and he has been really clever in how he gets his shot off. He’s getting to spot on the floor. He’s having a tremendous year. He has helped to keep them afloat. That’s not an easy thing to do. This will be a very, very dangerous team.”