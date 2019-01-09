– Long before Tuesday night’s game, a flashback.

The Timberwolves were warming up for their game here with the Thunder. And there was Ryan Saunders, on the court, watching. Just like his dad used to.

The late, great Flip Saunders liked to watch warmups, too. He would hold his pre-game meeting with the press from the scorers table, on the court, watching his Wolves get ready. Tuesday it was suggested by some that Ryan should do the same, like an homage. Maybe in time; for now the younger Saunders, who made his NBA head coaching debut, has other things on his mind.

And, in an amazing 119-117 victory Saunders saw it all in his first game.

An intense, back-and-forth game. A wild third quarter where emotions ran high after Thunder reserve Nerlens Noel was wheeled off the floor after falling hard trying to stop an Andrew Wiggins drive, a play that had Wigging getting booed every time he touched the ball. And, moments later, a shoving match between Wolves guard Jeff Teague and Dennis Schroder that got Teague ejected.

Bad blood.

So impressive. In a hostile arena the Wolves, with their rookie coach, stayed composed and stayed strong, winning their third straight game.

In a thrilling finish, Josh Okogie’s corner three pointer with 26.8 seconds left that put the Wolves up four, was enough. Within two with the ball in the closing seconds, the Thunder missed three shots as the clock wound down.

Wiggins finished with a season-high 40 points and 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and nine rebounds despite battling foul trouble. Dario Saric (15), Anthony Tolliver (10) and Tyus Jones (10) all scored in double figures of the bench.

Paul George had 27 for the Thunder, but missed a three-pointer as the clock wound down. Westbrook had 25 points and 16 assists.

Saunders was installed as the interim head coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired after Sunday’s game. In the ensuing hours, Saunders has received countless texts and calls and gotten very few hours of sleep. After shootaround in the morning, he was asked what he’d be thinking as tipoff neared.

“A lot of things will be going through my mind,’’ he said. “Russell Westbrook and Paul George will definitely be in there. But my father will also be in there.’’

Tuesday’s game was a culmination of a hectic 48 hours. He got the news, then he got to work preparing. Sleep wasn’t much of an option. On Monday Saunders met with every player, one-on-one. He made it clear: Those with strong feelings on a subject will have the opportunity to voice their opinion. But Saunders and his staff will be making the decisions.

Saunders said the quick turnaround from Sunday’s news to Tuesday’s game was a good thing. The work itself is exhausting. But the emotions? If thoughts of his dad were in his head, well wishers were everywhere. Saunders leaned on his mom, his wife, some coaching friends throughout the league. But he has kept his correspondence at a minimum; he has a job to do.

And he did. Joking with assistant Ed Pinkney pre-game, wearing a pin honoring his dad on his jacket lapel.

On the sidelines he was engaged, not enraged. Intense, but under control, from the beginning encouraging his team to push the pace on offense. He encouraged his players on the court, high-fived them as they came off of it.

So many of his mannerisms echoed his fathers, right down to the curled up notes he clutched in his hand as he paced the sideline.

The Wolves started strong. Wiggins had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Wolves took a 29-24 lead after a quarter, ending the first on a 9-2 run, capped by Saric’s three-pointer.

A 17-4 run early in the second quarter put the Wolves up 48-35. But, less than a minute later Towns picked up his third foul and had to leave the game and the Thunder went on a 29-16 run to end the half; Wiggin’s three at the end of the half tied the score at 64.

The third quarter ended with the Wolves up 96-93 and tensions running high after the Noel injury and the Teague-Schroder shoving match.