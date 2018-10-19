Better than Old Faithful

Coming to Yellowstone National Park and not seeing Old Faithful is like traveling to Niagara and skipping the falls. With the famed geyser dutifully checked off, drive about one hour north to Norris Geyser Basin. Here, you can see the same types of thermal features — some would say better — as around Old Faithful, enjoy some personal space and maybe catch an eruption of the Steamboat Geyser, the world’s tallest active geyser. Norris is the hottest, most acidic, most changeable and most varied thermal area in Yellowstone but gets about half the visitors Old Faithful draws. Yes, seeing Steamboat erupt is unlikely: Its eruptions vary between four days and 50 years apart. But 2018 has been an extremely active year. Download the Park Service’s “Yellowstone — Geysers” app, which predicts eruptions. And may the geyser gods be with you.

History lesson in Strasbourg

The old town of Strasbourg, France, is an island — the Grande Ile — surrounded by canals and the River Ill. Get a unique view of this historic enclave — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — by paddling a canoe through the canals, including the chance to maneuver through a lock with a trusted guide. You can’t miss the city’s Gothic cathedral, which was said to be the world’s tallest building until 1874. Climb 320 steps to a viewing platform for a bird’s-eye view. And be sure to spend time inside the cathedral, taking note of the historic stained glass windows that survived many war-torn years. Inside the cathedral is the world’s largest astronomical clock. Considered a Renaissance masterpiece, it shows signs of the zodiac, equinoxes and leap years.

Cali cuisine in Chicago

For chef Erling Wu-Bower, few things are better than breaking bread with friends and family and settling into a lively conversation with good food and drink. That is the premise behind Pacific Standard Time, a California-inspired restaurant he co-opened in April in Chicago’s bustling River North neighborhood. One oven is dedicated to fluffy pitas and rustic pizzas, the other for roasting everything from fresh fish and produce imported from California, to hearty local meats. Nearly everything has some sort of wood-roasted component. Start with one of the fluffy-yet-crisp pita dishes, served alongside abundant ahi over green chickpea hummus, or a wood-fired eggplant with creamy whipped ribiolina. Follow that with another star on the menu: Harry’s Berries Strawberries. The light-filled PST has midcentury modern touches evoking a homey feel (pstchicago.com).

Belize adventure for less

With REI, save $700 on the December departures of two Belize itineraries. The eight-day Belize Glover’s Reef & Jungle Multisport starts at $2,799 for members, and includes three nights in a jungle lodge and four nights in a beach base camp, several meals, domestic flights and ground transportation, guides, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, park fees and taxes. The 10-day Belize Ultimate Multisport costs $3,299 for members, and includes accommodations (hotel, beach base camp, jungle lodge and jungle camping); meals; airport transfer; flight from Dangriga to Belize City; ground transportation; kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, and taxes. REI lifetime memberships cost $20. Sun Country will offer nonstop service to Belize from Minneapolis beginning Dec. 22. (Info: rei.com.)

