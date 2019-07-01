Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy will be representing the Gophers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week.

The U’s NBA Draft drought extended to 15 years last month, but Coffey and Murphy both have another opportunity to make an impression this summer playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

All 30 NBA teams are scheduled to play in Vegas from Friday through July 15 on UNLV’s campus.

Murphy, a 6-foot-7 forward and the Gophers’ all-time leading rebounder, makes his summer league debut with the Timberwolves at 4 p.m. Friday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA TV.

Coffey, who led the Gophers in scoring and assists last season as a junior, plays his first game 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPNU.

The 6-8 Coffey decided not to return for his senior year before going undrafted, but he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers last week. The Exhibit 10 deal guarantees the former Hopkins standout an invite to Clippers training camp in October. Following camp, Coffey’s contract will either be switched to a two-way deal before the regular season or he’ll be waived. Even if Coffey is waived, he could still receive a $50,000 bonus by staying with the Clippers G League affiliate team for 60 days (helps to keep players from going overseas).

The Las Vegas Summer League schedule for the Timberwolves and Clippers (via NBA.com):

Friday, July 5

4 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 6

6:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers (ESPNU)

Sunday, July 7

4:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

Monday, July 8

8 p.m. – Minnesota vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

Tuesday, July 9

10:30 p.m. – Washington vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10

6 p.m. – Miami vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 11

9 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Friday, July 12

TBD Playoff games 3-9:30 p.m. (NBA TV and ESPNU)