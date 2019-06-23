Former Gophers guard Amir Coffey will start his journey to make the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
Coffey, who is expected to get a two-way contract, will make his Clippers debut July 6 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
In his junior season, Coffey averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Gophers.
Coffey wasn’t selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he competed in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago.
He also worked out for more than a dozen NBA teams, including the Clippers.
Coffey’s former Gophers teammate Jordan Murphy will also play in Las Vegas after joining the Timberwolves summer league team.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Woodruff scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds (36-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-36, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani…
Twins
Twins play the Royals after Berrios' solid performance
Minnesota Twins (50-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-51, fifth in the AL Central)Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES:…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Pujols wrapup in St Louis, Astros-Yanks streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ALBERT'S ALLEYAlbert Pujols wraps up his reunion at Busch Stadium, where the adoring St. Louis fans get…
Twins
Dickerson, bullpen help Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Alex Dickerson has had two nights to remember in his return to the big leagues.
MN United
Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0
Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.