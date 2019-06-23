Former Gophers guard Amir Coffey will start his journey to make the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Coffey, who is expected to get a two-way contract, will make his Clippers debut July 6 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

In his junior season, Coffey averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Gophers.

Coffey wasn’t selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he competed in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago.

He also worked out for more than a dozen NBA teams, including the Clippers.

Coffey’s former Gophers teammate Jordan Murphy will also play in Las Vegas after joining the Timberwolves summer league team.

MARCUS FULLER