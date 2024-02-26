LINCOLN, NEB. – Four years ago, the Gophers men's basketball team thought its NCAA tournament hopes were crushed with a last-second loss at Nebraska in February.

The Gophers still made the Big Dance, though, by picking up some quality wins in the final stretch of the regular season and in the Big Ten tournament.

Another late-season push needs to happen again soon for the Gophers after a missed resume-building opportunity Sunday night in a 73-55 loss against the Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It would be inaccurate to call Sunday a battle of NCAA tournament bubble teams because the Gophers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) haven't yet played themselves into the mix.

Meanwhile, the Huskers (20-8, 10-7) appear to be getting closer to securing their first NCAA bid in a decade after picking up their school-record 17th home win with an impressive defensive performance.

Big Ten men's basketball standings

Cam Christie led the Gophers with all of his 14 points in the second half. Dawson Garcia added 10 points and eight rebounds, but he fouled out.

A putrid Minnesota offense traveled to Lincoln and shot just 31% from the field in the first half, including 6-for-23 shooting from three-point range.

This was a Minnesota squad that shot 17-for-28 combined from three in the first half to lead at halftime in the previous two road games at Iowa and Purdue. This was a group that scored 88 points in Thursday's win vs. Ohio State, the most in a regulation Big Ten game since 2019-20.

Parker Fox scored eight points in the first half to keep the Gophers within 28-20 at halftime, but the Huskers outscored them 19-8 to open the second half.

Keisei Tominaga's jumper off the glass made it 47-28 with 14 minutes and 30 seconds left, which was significant. Tominaga was held to no field goals in the U's 76-65 win Dec. 6 against Nebraska at home.

The Gophers cut a 21-point deficit to 59-44 after Cam Christie's three-point play. The momentum was lost, though, Garcia was called for a flagrant 1 foul on basket from Josiah Allick around the eight-minute mark.

BOXSCORE: Nebraska 73, Gophers 55

Nebraska physically dominated a Gophers frontcourt of Garcia and Pharrel Payne that went from 37 points vs. Ohio State combined to just 13 points Sunday on 3-for-12 shooting.

Elijah Hawkins wasn't able to find good shots for himself or his teammates after playing his best basketball in back-to-back home wins. The nation's leader in assists coming into Sunday had two assists and three turnovers.

Third-year coach Ben Johnson's team has still been the biggest surprise in the Big Ten. The NCAA tourney being a realistic goal with March approaching is impressive for the Gophers, who were 1-13 in the Big Ten at this point a year ago. They were picked to finish last in the league this season.

Any realistic chance at an NCAA bid seemingly has to come from the Gophers picking up more road victories with two left at Illinois on Wednesday and Northwestern on March 9.