Americans are buying more organic food and household products than ever, according to a new survey published Wednesday morning.

The research, conducted by the Organic Trade Association, the nation’s leading organic industry group, offers a glimpse into where there is the greatest demand for organic products and where such demand might be the weakest.

Sales of organic food and goods crested $47 billion in 2016, an increase of more than 8 percent over the previous year. And while there is a growing number of organic personal care and household products on the market, organic food still accounts for the vast majority of all organic sales with $43 billion last year. Organic food now boasts more than 5 percent of the nation’s total food sales.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are most consumers’ gateway purchase into organic. It is easier for most people to understand the potential benefits of buying raw produce that was grown using organic methods than it is to grasp how organic standards translate into a processed or packaged food.

Meat and poultry is another segment showing strong consumer demand for organic. Sales of organic meat and poultry grew more than 17 percent to $991 million last year, marking the category’s biggest yearly gain.

All segments included, organic food sales grew 8.4 percent last year compared with the overall food market’s nearly flat growth rate of 0.6 percent. This year-over-year growth has been consistent for more than a decade. In fact, the segment has more than doubled since 2007, when organic sales were just below $20 billion.

Golden Valley-based General Mills, one of the largest packaged food companies in the United States, has watched these organic sales numbers trend upward in recent years while its core food segments, such as cereal, cake mixes and refrigerated dough, have experienced just the opposite. In an effort to see future growth, the company has made significant investments in the natural and organic food segment, with large acquisitions such as its $820 million purchase of Annie’s, an organic-focused packaged food company, as well as smaller acquisitions, like its $20 million purchase of Texas-based Epic Provisions, a maker of meat snacks.

Highlighting the disparity between organic and conventional food sales, General Mills’ overall sales declined 6 percent in 2016 while Annie’s grew 11 percent, which helped buoy the company’s overall numbers.

Still, organic food faces significant challenges to its long-term growth — namely, the amount of land and number of farmers dedicated to producing it.

“We need more organic farmers in this country to meet our growing organic demand, and the organic sector needs to have the necessary tools to grow and compete on a level playing field,” said Laura Batcha, CEO of the Organic Trade Association. “That means federal, state and local programs that help support organic research, and provide the organic farmer with a fully equipped tool kit to be successful.”