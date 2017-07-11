Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart spent part of her weekend behind bars, after allegedly punching a bar employee in the head.

A spokesman for the Palatine, Illinois, police department told TheWrap that Reinhart, who placed third in the 10th season of the singing competition, was charged with battery.

According to police, officers were called to the Lamplighter Inn at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday on a report of unwanted subjects.

Upon their arrival, they were told that a number of patrons, Reinhart among them, were asked to leave after knocking over a table. As they were being removed from the premises, Reinhart, 26, began arguing with a security staff member and punched him in the head with a closed fist.

Reinhart, who was arrested and charged with battery, was released on her own recognizance. She’s scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2.

In a statement to TheWrap, Reinhart’s attorney, Dina LaPolt, said, “Without provocation, Haley Reinhart was assaulted by bouncers at the Lamplighter Inn. After forcefully removing Ms. Reinhart, they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries. We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed. We plan on taking legal action against all those who were involved in this unfortunate incident.”