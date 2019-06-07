The search is on for a man who allegedly assaulted the mother of his two children Friday morning and drove off with the kids.
Cottage Grove police said the suspect, 25-year-old Jeffrey Lo, was believed to be armed.
“Do not approach,” an alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehenson said in issuing an Amber Alert. “Call 911.”
The man was last seen about 6:35 a.m. driving a 2004 tan Toyota Sienna minivan with Minnesota license plate 708 XEM in Cottage Grove, police said.
Lo is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 lbs. with brown eyes. The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3.
