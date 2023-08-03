The search for a swimmer believed to have gone missing in Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township will resume Thursday morning.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office sent its water patrol unit to the lake about 8 p.m. after getting a report about a man who went under the water and did not resurface, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders.
Members searched for the man for a couple hours, but "unfortunately, they did not find him," Linders said.
