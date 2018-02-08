A Lakeville middle school principal under investigation by police was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of harassment and stalking, jail records show.

Chris Endicott was arrested by Apple Valley police and booked into the Dakota County jail and is scheduled to appear in court at noon Thursday in connection with the allegations.

Endicott has been on leave from Century Middle School in Lakeville since mid-January when police began looking into the unauthorized access of a cellphone and computer equipment belonging to a woman who works in a neighboring school district.

The woman, who works at Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley, reported that her phone and iPad, which were connected to a server in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, had reverted repeatedly to factory presets and that she had not reset them.

She reported the problem to the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s IT department, which determined that the resets had been performed remotely. School district IT staff learned that their computer system had been accessed for 18 months by somebody outside the district. Search warrants executed by the Apple Valley Police Department revealed that the intrusions were coming from Endicott’s Apple Valley home and from an IP address in the Lakeville Public School District.

Officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 12 and seized electronics and other devices from Endicott’s home, according to Apple Valley police.

Endicott’s wife, Andrea, a counselor and teacher at Scott Highlands Middle School, also was placed on leave.

The Apple Valley Police Department and the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Unit continue to investigate.