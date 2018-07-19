The inmate accused of killing a corrections officer at the Stillwater prison had a previous violent encounter with someone guarding him, according to court records.

Convicted murderer Edward Muhammad Johnson, 42, allegedly killed officer Joseph Gomm in the industry area of the prison Wednesday afternoon and has since been moved to the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights.

Gomm is the first corrections officer in Minnesota killed in the line of duty, according to a national organization that monitors law enforcement deaths, the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office said Thursday that it will weigh charges against Johnson once the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension turns over the results of investigation into the death of the 45-year-old officer from Blaine who worked for the state Department of Corrections for 16 years.

Johnson is serving a 29-year term for stabbing to death his 22-year-old roommate Brooke Thompson while her 5-year-old daughter was nearby in the home in 2002.

He was to have been released in late 2022 from prison and then serve the balance of his sentence on supervised release. However, conviction in Gomm’s death could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

It was while in the Hennepin County jail during his prosecution for murdering Thompson that Johnson assaulted a detention deputy.

Johnson ignored orders one morning in late 2002 to stay out of a certain area of the jail and punched the deputy in the eye, leaving him with a cut, according to the charges. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was given a 10-month term.

A few months later, Johnson pleaded guilty to killing Thompson and began serving his time in Stillwater for that crime in March 2003.

In July 2004, he was stabbed in the eye by a fellow inmate with whom he’d had a long-running dispute. The attack led to Johnson’s permanent loss of sight in the right eye.

Johnson sued the head of the DOC and a number of corrections officers at the time, and won a six-figure settlement in state court. His attorney at the time, Jordan Kushner, said Thursday that Gomm’s name never came up in connection with that case.

Johnson’s financial award inspired a wrongful-death suit filed by the family of the woman he killed. In 2010, the immediate survivors received $160,000, nearly all of the money Johnson had won from the state, Kushner said.

News of the accusations against Johnson came as a shock to his younger sister, Zakiyyah Johnson, who asked, “Is he alive?” when contacted by a reporter a few hours after the corrections officer’s death.

Edward Johnson and his sister became immediate orphans in 1988 in Chicago after their father, Edward Sr., killed their mother, Selena, and then himself. Both parents were Chicago police officers.

The Johnson siblings are grandchildren to Elijah Muhammad, the founder of the Nation of Islam, according to a friend of Zakiyyah Johnson and news accounts from when the parents died in 1988. Selena was born to Muhammad in 1953.