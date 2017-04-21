More from Star Tribune
1 woman's protest: Free rides to immigrants without licenses
Antonia Catalan maneuvers her gray SUV around potholes in the dirt roads where rural South Florida meets the swampy Everglades. She's looking for a man who's in the country illegally.
Penn State frat suspended over booze on Parents' Weekend
Penn State University has suspended the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity for two years for violating new, tighter alcohol rules during Parents' Weekend.
Prince's hometown struggles with loss still felt a year after death
In the past 365 days, eye-popping murals, 24-hour radio marathons and a flurry of homegrown tributes have tried to fill the void.
Paisley Park's Prince party kicks off with live music, inside stories
About 2,000 ardent fans attended the $500-to-$1,000-per-ticket affair.
All things purple today: Minnesota honoring Prince and his legacy
A year ago today, the music world — and his home state — lost a legend. We will provide updates all day on how he's being remembered on the anniversary of his death.
