Male Athlete of the Year

JALEN SUGGS

Minnehaha Academy

Why he won: Suggs is regarded as the best dual-sport athlete in the country for the Class of 2020. He has shown why on the basketball court and football field. The point guard led the Redhawks to three consecutive Class 2A basketball state championships. As quarterback in the fall, he guided the football team to a 13-0 season and the Class 4A state crown. In the championship game he figured in five touchdowns — three passing, one running and a 97-yard interception return — in a 44-18 victory over Willmar. Suggs could not attend Tuesday’s event at U.S. Bank Stadium because he is participating in the USA Basketball Men’s Under 19 World Cup training camp. This team is in Heraklion, Greece, where it is set to play in the FIBA U19 World Cup from Saturday through July 7.