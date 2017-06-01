Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of a major milestone. He's one swing away from 600 career home runs - a feat only eight other Major League Baseball players have accomplished. With the Twins in Anaheim for a four-game series beginning Thursday night odds are The Machine will blast his way into history at the expense of the local nine.

Or are they?

Say all you want about the Twins bullpen lately but when it comes to Pujols and the long ball, Twins' pitching has been stingy.

Though Pujols played his first 11 full seasons with St. Louis in the National League - picking up three MVP awards and leading the league in home runs twice - he's been with the Angels since 2012. Heading into this weekend, Pujols has faced the Twins 40 times in his career. He's launched six home runs in those games. Only Baltimore (5), the Angels (4) and St. Louis (1) have given up fewer.

Tampa Bay (12 HRs in 29 games), Boston (10 HRs in 38 games). the Yankees (8 HRs in 37 games) and Cleveland (7 HRs in 35 games) have given up more to Pujols in fewer games.

Here's a look at the home runs Twins pitchers have served up to the future Hall of Famer:

June 27, 2009

(1) Pujols ripped a 3-2 pitch - the eighth of the at-bat - from Kevin Slowey to left-center to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

(2) On the very next pitch he saw from Slowey, in the bottom of the third, Pujols sent a line drive to left for a 4-3 Cardinals' lead.

July 23, 2013

Pujols, now with the Angels, tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning with a deep fly ball off Kyle Gibson. The Twins, though, got the last laugh with seven runs in the 10th inning for the win.

September 6, 2014

Tied 2-2 in the top of the third, Pujols put the Angels in front with his 25th bomb of the season, a rocket off Phil Hughes for his first home run at Target Field.

April 15, 2016

Pujols went the opposite way on a 2-2 pitch from Tommy Milone, putting his first home run of the season into the right field seats. The Twins would go on to win 5-4, snapping an 0-9 skid to begin the season.

April 17, 2016

Pujols put the Angels up 2-0 in the first with his second home run in three games at Target Field but the Twins yet again got the victory, a walk-off in 12 innings for the sweep.