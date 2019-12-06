About Alyeska Resort: In the Chugach Mountains, this year-round resort has 300 hotel rooms, a spa, several dining options and 76 ski trails served by seven lifts. A helipad provides access to the powdery backcountry. Two days of lift tickets and rentals for my son and me cost less than $200 (alyeskaresort.com; 1-800-880-3880).
Where to eat: We found tasty pizza at Aurora Bar & Grill, the bar at Alyeska, and an excellent breakfast at an ordinary-looking cafe, the Girdwood Picnic Club in the community below Alyeska (1-907-754-3161).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Brainerd man charged after killing bear in Red Lake
A Brainerd man was charged Friday with federal misdemeanor counts of wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian lands after he allegedly shot and killed a bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, sawed off the bear's head, and left most of the carcass behind.
Celebrities
Cranston among celebrities at New Orleans Orpheus parade
Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the krewe announced Friday.The…
Variety
Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak
Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses have listed, for the first time, the vape brands most commonly linked to hospitalizations.
National
Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area
The U.S. Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling, a military official said Friday.
National
Pork industry sues over California law on animal confinement
The pork industry is challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved California measure that will prohibit the sale of meat products from hogs born to sows confined in spaces that don't meet new minimum size requirements.