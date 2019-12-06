About Alyeska Resort: In the Chugach Mountains, this year-round resort has 300 hotel rooms, a spa, several dining options and 76 ski trails served by seven lifts. A helipad provides access to the powdery backcountry. Two days of lift tickets and rentals for my son and me cost less than $200 (alyeskaresort.com; 1-800-880-3880).

Where to eat: We found tasty pizza at Aurora Bar & Grill, the bar at Alyeska, and an excellent breakfast at an ordinary-looking cafe, the Girdwood Picnic Club in the community below Alyeska (1-907-754-3161).