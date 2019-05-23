African swine fever, tariffs and recalls ate into Hormel Foods Corp.’s profit in its latest quarter, forcing the company to lower its full-year guidance Thursday.

The Austin-based food maker still managed to beat expectation by a penny at 46 cents a share for its second quarter ending April 28.

Hormel posted quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion, slightly missing Wall Street’s expectation of $2.37 billion, but besting last year’s results for the quarter by less than a percent.

“In spite of record sales, second quarter earnings did not meet our expectations,” said Jim Snee, Hormel’s chief executive.

African swine fever has killed off up to 40% of China’s hog population, elevating the price of pork globally. This has rapidly increased the cost of meat the company buys to make its branded products, like Hormel-1 bacon and other pork products, Snee said.

The company raised consumer prices on its products as a result, but it wasn’t quick enough to offset the higher costs. Its international business segment posted a 31% profit decline for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s Jennie-O Turkey Store brand continues to slog through yearslong challenges that have dogged that business. In addition to the U.S. turkey oversupply that has applied price pressure to the industry, Hormel said the construction cost of its new plant in Melrose, Minn. turned higher than expected, higher feed costs and lower than expected retail sales, a residual effect of two voluntary recalls of ground turkey last fall over Salmonella fears.

The Jennie-O business posted a quarterly profit decline of 45%.

Hormel expects short-term margin compression as it makes price adjustments and, as a result, lowered its full-year sales guidance from between $9.7 billion and $10.2 billion to now between $9.5 billion and $10 billion. Its earnings per share were dialed back from $1.77 to $1.91 to between $1.71 and $1.85 given the market volatility.