Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath now has a contract extension possibly through 2022 to go with the additional authority and responsibility given him last fall after leading the team to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time.

The two-season extension for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 seasons includes a team option for 2022.

– Heath’s longtime assistant – more power to develop United’s first team.

United CEO Chris Wright, in a team statement Friday announcing the contract, called last year’s turnaround winning season, which included reaching the U.S. Open Cup final and a first-round playoff loss to the L.A. Galaxy, “success any way that you measure it and we knew Adrian and his staff were still the right choice to help us keep developing the club.”

A former English first-division star player and career coach, Heath was hired in November 2016 after he previously coached MLS team Orlando City.

Heath called himself “delighted to get it sorted and really excited about where we can go from what we’ve just done” in the team statement.”

Under the team’s new front-office structure, Heath and Watson traded star Darwin Quintero to Houston in November. With the start of training approaching Monday, they traded with LAFC for starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller on Thursday, added USL Championship league midfielder James Musa on Friday and are expected to sign Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla any day now.

“The most important thing is we have to push on now, we can’t rest on what we’ve done,” Heath said. “Yes, last year was good, but we have to make this year even better. We’ve all been all over the world looking at players and we feel as though we need two or three spots now to take us to that next level and that’s what we’re trying to do.”