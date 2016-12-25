As badly as things went for the Vikings in Green Bay on Saturday, they went well for Adam Thielen, the wide receiver from Detroit Lakes and Minnesota State-Mankato.

Thielen shattered career highs in every category with 12 catches, 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He fell just 9 yards short of setting the Vikings’ single-game record at 210 receiving yards.

Here are the highlights.

If the video does not appear on your device, click here