The Twins finish their four-game series with Houston at 12:10 today (FSN), and put lefthanded reliever Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.
Mejia, in 11 games, had an 8.74 ERA and nine walks.
Righthander Mike Morin has been recalled from Class AAA Rochester, where he had a 2.25 ERA in eight games. Morin, 28, is a veteran of 186 major league games with the Angels, Royals and Mariners.
He is en route to Target Field and is expected to get here by the third or fourth inning.
The usual lineup today on getaway day for the Twins, who beat the Astros 6-2 on Wednesday.
Note: Alex Kirilloff has been activated from the injured list and should be in Class AA Pensacola’s lineup tonight. The outfielder had been sidelined because of a wrist injury.
