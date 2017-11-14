Actor James Woods took aim at the Mall of America on Monday by posting a 45-second video showing hundreds of Muslims gathering at Nickelodeon Universe, the seven-acre indoor amusement park in the center of Bloomington mall. The conservative actor says “I would suggest getting your Christmas shopping done early. Oh, wait ...”

Woods’ tweet, with more than 11,000 likes and more than 8,100 retweets as of midday Tuesday, has generated a quick backlash in Minnesota.

Although it is unclear when the video was originally captured or posted online, Nickelodeon Universe is a popular destination for Minnesota families, including the state’s sizable Somali-American population, particularly during Eid Al Adha, the biggest religious holiday in the Muslim world.

Calls to the Mall of America seeking comment have not been returned.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768