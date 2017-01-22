An estimated 4,500 to 5,000 people gathered at the Capitol in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate against abortion on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that made it legal.

Participants in the annual March for Life — some arriving on several buses that sat parked around the Capitol — carried signs and gathered on the Capitol steps. They sang and listened to a program of speakers, including several who said last year’s election has opened a new window of opportunity for both state and federal government to pass laws restricting abortion.

Leaders with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, the group that organized the event, said the election of President Donald Trump and a Republican majority in Congress have galvanized abortion opponents.

“A new day is dawning for the right to life movement in 2017,” said Leo LaLonde, the group’s president. “The 2016 election all across the nation has brought us new hope and new responsibility.”

Speakers said they hope to see officials vote to de-fund Planned Parenthood and stop Minnesota from funding abortions through Medicaid. They included Republican leaders in the Minnesota Legislature: House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Senate President Michelle Fischbach and House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin.

“With your prayers and your help, I believe we can end taxpayer-funded abortions and defund Planned Parenthood,” he said.

Many in the crowd cheered the comments and said they were excited to see leaders in office who might be able to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision on abortion, or to take other measures to restrict it.

Barb Truzinski, 68, of Cleveland, Minnesota, said she and her husband attend the march every year, but are feeling particularly optimistic this year.

“I think it’s going to happen quickly,” she said of lawmakers’ action to ban abortion. “I think people at the top of the government mean it when they say they want this to happen.”

The gathering at the Capitol was the second large demonstration there in two days. On Saturday, speakers gathered at the same location to preside over the Minnesota Women’s March, which attracted an estimated 90,000 to 100,000 people demonstrating against Trump’s comments and policy plans — including those on abortion.