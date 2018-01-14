Vikings football fans will flock amid the flakes of snow as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s playoff game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow starting midafternoon in the Twin Cities. That’s just about when thousands of fans are streaming into the Vikings’ indoor stadium.

Yes, those gigantic swinging doors at one end of the stadium will remain closed, not only to ward off the snow but to keep out the cold. The NWS is forecasting a high of 15 degrees, with windchills dipping into the double digits below 0.

While there is no more snow in the forecast through Thursday, the weather service says temperatures will remain unseasonably cold. Monday’s temperature climb is expected to stall out at minus-1. Tuesday will nudge just a few notches above 0, followed by midteens on Wednesday and all the way to 30 — imagine that — on Thursday.