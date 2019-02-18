Unbeaten in February
The Gophers’ six-game Big Ten winning streak is tied for the second-longest in program history.
Date Opponent Result Top scorer
Jan. 31, at Northwestern 61-54 Pitts 19
Feb. 3, vs. Rutgers 60-46 Bell 19
Feb. 6, at Indiana 65-61 Bell 22
Feb. 10, Northwestern 73-64 (OT) Bell 24
Feb. 14, at Purdue 65-45 Pitts 27
Feb. 17 vs. Penn State 97-67 Pitts 22
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Slightly smaller Sano aiming for big gains with Twins this year
But the slugger arrived at camp with a cut on his leg.
Twins
Twins' day at camp: Nelson Cruz shows up ready to work right away
Cruz represents the Twins' biggest free-agent addition of the offseason, joining a team that's out to prove it can more relevant in the AL Central than some think.
Wild
Barkov's hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens, 6-3
Aleksander Barkov got his second career hat trick and the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Sunday night.
Wild
Disastrous special teams play buries Wild vs. Blues
Streaking St. Louis wins its 10th in a row, while Minnesota continues to struggle killing penalties.
Gophers
U women's basketball victory looks good through the eyes of a child
Michael Rand's 4-year-old was a big fan of winning, a bigger fan of the pink uniforms the Gophers wore Sunday and the biggest fan of Goldy Gopher.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.