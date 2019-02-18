Unbeaten in February

The Gophers’ six-game Big Ten winning streak is tied for the second-longest in program history.

Date     Opponent              Result        Top scorer

Jan. 31, at Northwestern     61-54        Pitts 19

Feb. 3, vs. Rutgers              60-46        Bell 19

Feb. 6, at Indiana                65-61        Bell 22

Feb. 10, Northwestern        73-64 (OT)  Bell 24

Feb. 14, at Purdue              65-45         Pitts 27

Feb. 17 vs. Penn State        97-67         Pitts 22