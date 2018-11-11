A White Bear Lake firefighter was a ray of golden sun to a deer, a female deer, that needed rescuing Sunday morning from icy lake waters.

The drama unfolded on Priebe Lake, located southwest of E. County Line Road and Cedar Avenue, according to police.

A caller told police there was a deer trapped in open water off Riviera Drive.

Officers arrived and saw the doe in the water and a buck waiting nearby, read a statement from police posted on Facebook.

A firefighter walked onto the ice, then into the water and moved the doe to where it could get back on the ice and bound away.

"Kudos to the White Bear Lake Fire Department on the save!" the police posting declared.