A White Bear Lake firefighter was a ray of golden sun to a deer, a female deer, that needed rescuing Sunday morning from icy lake waters.
The drama unfolded on Priebe Lake, located southwest of E. County Line Road and Cedar Avenue, according to police.
A caller told police there was a deer trapped in open water off Riviera Drive.
Officers arrived and saw the doe in the water and a buck waiting nearby, read a statement from police posted on Facebook.
A firefighter walked onto the ice, then into the water and moved the doe to where it could get back on the ice and bound away.
"Kudos to the White Bear Lake Fire Department on the save!" the police posting declared.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
U prof quits key post amid sentence for falsifying retirement balances to cheat ex-wife
Prosecutor sought three-plus years in prison, calling his actions "a tapestry of lies and greed."
Local
Pabst says MillerCoors is trying to put it out of business
Pabst Brewing Company and MillerCoors are going to trial, with hipster favorite Pabst contending that MillerCoors wants to put it out of business by ending a longstanding partnership through which it brews Pabst's beers.
National
Election brings divided power back to Minnesota's Capitol
Minnesota voters' choices in Tuesday's election will give the state another Democratic governor and a Legislature split between Democrats and Republicans, the latest experiment with divided government in Minnesota that has produced mixed — and sometimes few — results.
National
Evers wants to do stuff as governor, but it will be tough
Tony Evers made a lot of promises during his successful campaign against Republican Gov. Scott Walker — some specific, many more vague.
East Metro
A deer, a female deer, is rescued from icy lake by White Bear firefighter
Doe had nowhere to go until a firefighter went in the frigid waters and made the save.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.