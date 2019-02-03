decades apart

At 66, Bill Belichick will not be the oldest Super Bowl coach, as Marv Levy went to the game with the Buffalo Bills at age 67 and 68. But Belichick could become the oldest winner, breaking the record held by Tom Coughlin, who was 65 when the New York Giants beat the Patriots in 2012. To do it, he'll have to outwit 33-year-old Rams coach Sean McVay. Here's a look at McVay:

• Became head coach of the Rams at the age of 30 years, 11 months. Before that, the youngest NFL head coach of the modern era was Lane Kiffin, who was hired by the Oakland Raiders at 31 years, 8 months old (and then fired 20 months later).

• Took the Rams from a 4-12 record with a league-low average of 14 points a game in 2016 to 11-5 with a league-leading average of 29.9 points in 2017. Then proved that was no fluke by improving a bit more this season, to 13-3 with an average of 32.9 points a game.

• Come Sunday, will be either the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl (Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin won one at 36) or the youngest head coach to lose one.

• Has already become a master of coaching catchphrases and clichés and has regularly tried to expand the spotlight to the coaches around him. Frequently uses the phrase "we, not me" to describe his team's approach.

• The grandson of John McVay, who was a New York Giants head coach and an executive who helped shape the dynastic San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s and 1990s.

• Was a star quarterback in high school — he was named Georgia's 4A offensive player of the year over Calvin Johnson in 2003 — but a transition to wide receiver at Miami University did not lead to professional opportunities.

• First stop in the NFL was as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.New York Times