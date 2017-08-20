A 9-year-old boy operating a recreational utility vehicle crashed it on western Minnesota farmland and was killed, authorities said.

The rollover late Thursday afternoon in a Millerville Township hay field also injured his 10-year-old sister, who was his passenger, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was identified as Jon T. Dingwall, of Brandon. The passenger, Taylor Dingwall, survived her injuries.

Neither youngster was wearing a helmet while on the Polaris Ranger XP side-by-side utility vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. The siblings’ parents are Jon and Kami Dingwall.

The younger Jon Dingwall was pinned under the machine when emergency responders arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said. His sister had gotten out from under the vehicle by the time help showed up.

A sheriff’s deputy freed the boy and began resuscitation efforts along with other first responders. An air ambulance took the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.