A Minnesota law enforcement officer who died 82 years ago in the line of duty will be honored for the first time Tuesday in a State Capitol ceremony.

Olaf Pearson Lofquist, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources game warden, was headed to the courthouse to testify in a poaching case on Jan. 4, 1936, when his vehicle was hit by a train in the east-central Minnesota community of Aitkin. But his death in the line of duty went unnoticed until recently.

The first hint that Lofquist's sacrifice had not been given its proper due came last fall, when a DNR lieutenant was going through some old agency records.

"O.P. Lofquist, killed accidentally, January 4th, 1936," Lt. Pat Znajda, in the DNR enforcement division, recounted finding in one file.

Znajda said Monday the discovery inspired him to dig deeper into agency records, leading him to realize that "it seems that a lot of [early] history really seems kind of sketchy. Records weren't kept then the way they are now."

The lieutenant tracked down one of Lofquist's grandchildren and collected more nuggets from the Minnesota Historical Society and the Aitkin newspaper's account of the crash.

Olaf Pearson Lofquist

Author and retired attorney Robert "Obie" Holmen, one of Lofquist's grandchildren and family historian, had written a detailed online account in 2012 of Lofquist's emigration from Sweden in 1912 aboard a sister ship of the Titanic, his service in the Army as well as the specifics about his death. It included this passage:

"Olaf was a passenger in a car driven by another game warden as they headed to court ... to testify in a trial of poachers they had arrested," wrote Holmen, who lives in Plymouth. "The car skidded on ice into the path of a train, and Olaf was killed."

Lofquist, 41, had been with the DNR for nearly 10 years at the time. He left behind a wife, a mother to six daughters at the height of the Great Depression.

Znajda recalled that sharing Lofquist's history with the family was "a sad and gratifying feeling all at the same time. ... They were happy that he's being recognized. It's definitely long overdue.

"Hopefully, we're correcting something that was passed up in history and we can make something right."

With several descendants in attendance, Lofquist's name will be read Tuesday, National Law Enforcement Day, to honor all 280 who have died in the line of duty in Minnesota.

The annual candlelight ceremony will be at the state's Law Enforcement Memorial near the Capitol in St. Paul and will include the reading of the name of 47-year-old William Mathews, the Wayzata police officer who was run over in early September by a motorist on a highway while clearing debris.

Holmen said he and others in his family "were kind of expecting something would happen sooner or later; and OK, finally something is happening" to give his grandfather his rightful recognition.

Two of Lofquist's daughters are still living — one in Oregon and another in Louisiana — but unable to make Tuesday's ceremony. However, Holmen and seven others in the family will be on hand to pay their respects to an ancestor they never met, he said.

"As I've been telling this story," Holmen said, "there are times when I tear up. ... I know this would have meant so much to my mother and her sisters."